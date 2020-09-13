close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2020

Wahab tells govt to reconsider reopening of primary schools

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab, in his personal capacity as a concerned father, has appealed to the federal and the Sindh governments to review their decision to reopen the schools especially their primary sections.

In a tweet, Barrister Wahab said on Saturday that being a concerned father he thought that the situation was still uncertain while school-going children belonging to the junior classes were not in a position to observe the SOPs on their own.

