LDA City corruption case: Court closes inquiry against Ahad Cheema

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday closed an inquiry against acquitted former DG LDA Ahad Khan Cheema in the LDA City alleged corruption case.

The NAB Lahore had moved an application before the court seeking closure of the inquiry against Cheema, which the court accepted on Saturday. The decision to close the inquiry against Cheema was made at a meeting of the NAB Executive Board, chaired by its Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

Earlier, in January, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Cheema in the LDA City case. Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar had argued in the bail matter that his client had been behind the bars for the last 23 months and the NAB failed to file a reference against him. The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the Supreme Court has decided the case and the LDA City had assured all affected people of allotment of plots. He said the NAB has no objection if the court grants Ahad Cheema bail. After which, the bail was granted to Cheema and later the inquiry against him was also closed.