CM launches Rs53.25 billion Nai Zindagi, Punjab Human Capital Investment project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has launched the Nai Zindagi and Punjab Human Capital Investment project by Punjab Social Protection Authority under Punjab Ehsaas Programme at a cost of Rs 53.25 billion. He said the projects under Punjab Ehsaas Programme were vitally important towards implementing the PTI government agenda of public welfare.