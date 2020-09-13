Missing man found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: The body of a man, who went missing the other day, was found on Saturday.
According to police, Muhammad Arif, 45), of village Dhanney went missing in the limits of Uggoki police on December 8. On September 11, some locals found a tortured body in fields. The police have registered a murder case against the unidentified killers and started investigation.