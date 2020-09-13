PIP stages demo against Gujjarpura rape incident

LAHORE: The Pakistan Inqilabi Party (PIP) on Saturday staged a demonstration outside the Punjab Assembly to condemn the Gujjarpura rape incident. PIP Central Organiser Mushtaq Chaudhry, Amber Sultan, Azeem Chaudhry, Sabir Ali Haider, Asif Ali, Hafiz Nasir, Tariq Mahmood, Shabbir Bhatti and others addressed the demonstrators who raised slogans against the Lahore CCPO and demanded his resignation. Mushtaq Chaudhry said women should be given rights equal to men. He said effective steps should be taken across the country to stop incidents like that of Gujjarpura.