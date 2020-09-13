Slovenia woman jailed

LJUBLJANA: A Slovenian court has sentenced a 22-year-old woman to two years in prison after finding her guilty of cutting off her hand to claim insurance.

The woman’s 30-year-old partner, accused of putting her up to it, was given three years in prison by the Ljubljana District Court on Friday, the country’s news agency STA reported.

It was not clear on Saturday if the pair, who had pleaded not guilty, would appeal the verdict.

The woman, Julija Adlesic, was detained early last year for allegedly cutting off her hand at the wrist with a circular saw to get nearly 400,000 euros ($470,000) in insurance compensation.