Sun Sep 13, 2020
AFP
September 13, 2020

Ankara hit by freak sandstorm

World

AFP
September 13, 2020

ANKARA: A freak sandstorm hit Ankara on Saturday, the Turkish capital’s mayor said, as officials said six people were injured after strong winds. A spectacular video shared by the mayor’s office showed a large beige dust cloud enveloping buildings.

Another video posted on social media by the Turkish General Directorate of Meteorology showed massive dust clouds hanging above homes in the capital, and lightning.

