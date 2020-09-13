Ankara hit by freak sandstorm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: A freak sandstorm hit Ankara on Saturday, the Turkish capital’s mayor said, as officials said six people were injured after strong winds. A spectacular video shared by the mayor’s office showed a large beige dust cloud enveloping buildings.
Another video posted on social media by the Turkish General Directorate of Meteorology showed massive dust clouds hanging above homes in the capital, and lightning.