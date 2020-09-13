Iran executes wrestler for murder

TEHRAN: Iran said it executed a young wrestler on Saturday over the murder of a public sector worker during anti-government protests in August 2018.

Navid Afkari was executed in the morning at a prison in the southern city of Shiraz, provincial prosecutor general Kazem Mousavi was quoted as saying on state television’s website.

The 27-year-old had been found guilty of "voluntary homicide" for stabbing to death Hossein Torkman, a water department worker, on August 2, 2018, according to the judiciary.