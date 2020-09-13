close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 13, 2020

Egypt brokers negotiations for Israel-Hamas prisoner swap

World

AFP
September 13, 2020

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Egypt is brokering negotiations on a proposed prisoner swap between Israel and the Hamas rulers of Gaza, taking advantage of a renewed truce between them, a Hamas source said on Saturday.

A delegation led by General Ahmed Abdel Khalek, Palestinian affairs chief in the Egyptian intelligence service, has shuttled between the two sides in a bid to broker what would be the first such exchange since 2011, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Latest News

More From World