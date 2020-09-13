50 feared dead in DR Congo

BUKAVU, DR Congo: About 50 people are feared dead after an artisanal gold mine collapsed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo following torrential rain, a regional governor said on Saturday.

The accident in the makeshift mine occurred on Friday in the town of Kamituga, in South Kivu province, about 270 kilometres (170 miles) southwest of the regional capital Bukavu.

DR Congo’s mineral-rich but volatile east faces regular attacks from a plethora of militias and rebel groups which operate freely in the region.

Provincial governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi deplored "the tragic deaths of 50 people, most of them young".

However, Kamituga mayor Alexandre Bundya said "we are not yet sure of the exact number" of victims.

A local resident who was at the scene, Jean Nondo Mukambilwa, told AFP only one body had been found so far.

He said torrential rain had flooded a river close to the mine.

"Water went into the three tunnels. When people tried to get out, there was no way as the water was flowing strongly, with high pressure."

Hundreds of people gathered at the entrance to one of the tunnels, a video sent by the witness to AFP showed.

Men using shovels were trying to clear the entrance to the narrow passageway, as Red Cross workers stood waiting. Bundya blamed "soil subsidence caused by torrential rain" for the accident.