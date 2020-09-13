Iran ex-judiciary official gets 31 years for graft

TEHRAN: Iran said on Saturday it condemned a former top judiciary official to 31 years in prison for corruption, one of the heaviest sentences against a former official in the Islamic republic.

Akbar Tabari received the jail term after being convicted of "setting up and heading a bribery network", judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told state television.

The high-profile trial of Tabari, who served in a number of senior roles in Iran’s judiciary, opened in June alongside 21 other defendants.

In its ruling, Tehran’s criminal court ordered Tabari to pay more than 430 billion rials ($1.65 million) in fines. It also ordered the seizure of illegally acquired properties.

Tabari was also found guilty of money-laundering, for which he was sentenced to 12 years and ordered to pay about 600 billion rials ($2.3 million), said Esmaili.

The judiciary spokesman said the verdict could still be appealed and that, based on Iran’s criminal code, Tabari would have to serve only the longest of the jail terms. Among the properties to be confiscated were four apartments in north Tehran, two business venues in the heart of the capital, and five plots of land in a popular northern tourist resort.