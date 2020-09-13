World First Aid Day marked

Rawalpindi : The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 marked the World First Aid Day with the theme ‘First Aider in Every Home’ on Saturday to promote significance of the first aid.

Rescue 1112 launched the Service First Aider at every home programme in start of 2019 to impart first aid to every individual to ensure services by skilled first aiders at each and every house for timely provision of first aid to victims of emergencies and disasters.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Ali Hussain addressed the meeting and highlighted importance of first aid and skilled first aider.

The DEO informed that Rescue 1122 had trained thousands of people in the district who were serving the communities in the field, adding that Rescue 1122 had served more than 76,200 persons affected by various emergencies from the beginning of service in Rawalpindi.