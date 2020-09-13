People are talking about

-- the uncalled for and irresponsible statement made by the CCPO Lahore about the rape incident on the motorway and the public outrage that has followed for his removal/resignation. People say when a security official who is responsible for safeguarding citizens questions the actions of the victim instead of expressing regret, it shows he has a lack of empathy and is not fit to deal with their problems as victims, being human, can commit mistakes.

-- the increasing number of prisoners who ‘escape’ from court premises and how it is very worrying for their victims/opposing litigants and their families as they feel threatened when their opponent is free to do as he wishes. People wonder how someone who has been brought to court guarded by police manages to flee from captivity and it raises questions about the integrity and ability of law personnel when such incidents occur on quite a frequent basis.

-- the fact that even though the authorities have passed the laws to protect members of the transgender community, they keep living under a constant state of fear and uncertainty. People say every now and again a member of the transgender community is either manhandled or murdered for a minor reason and though other communities also face this problem, the transgenders are is targeted for prejudice and hatred of their gender, something that is not in their control.

-- the sixth time in two years that a new Punjab IGP has been appointed and while there is nothing wrong in this if an officer is not capable to deal with his responsibilities, the recent removal did raise some questions. People say this frequent reshuffling hurts the ability of officers to work efficiently and they become victims of politics. The best officers should be appointed and allowed to work without interference so that they can serve in the best possible manner.

-- the news that another multi storey building has collapsed in Karachi and how it is not enough to merely state that such construction is illegal and order an inquiry. People say successive governments have neglected the city’s needs and failed to pay any attention to the grave housing crisis that is now imploding with the mushrooming of illegal structures. To prevent further tragedies of this kind, the authorities must set up an independent oversight body to stop illegal construction.

-- the news that culprits of the sexual harassment scandal at the UoB university who made ‘objectionable’ videos of female students and used to blackmail them have been ‘punished.’ People say that the video scandal is only the tip of the iceberg as numerous interviews indicate a culture of rampant sexual harassment, ranging from lewd comments and stalking to attempted assault, so with classes to resume soon, the Baluchistan government should take steps to ensure an atmosphere more conducive to female students’ safety.

-- the continuous point scoring being carried out between the Federal government and the provincial government of Sindh over the Karachi improvement monetary package, a fact that reveals the petty side of political opponents. People say Karachi used to be known as one of the best cities of the region but has been allowed to deteriorate by successive provincial governments and it is the need of the hour that all political parties cooperate and bring it back to its former glory. – I.H.