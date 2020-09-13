45 new cases make situation worrisome

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 spread that had once slowed down to a significant extent after the first week of August in this region of the country is getting fast at least for the last three days with as many as 130 confirmed cases from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district.

In the last 24 hours, another 45 patients have been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi taking the tally to 21,996 of which 459 have already lost their lives.

It is important that in the first week of September, a total of 167 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the region while in the last three days, 130 patients have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district along with another 114 suspects of the disease from the district.

The number of patients being tested positive from the the region is on the rise and keeping this in mind, the government high-ups should rethink on the decision of reopening of educational institutions from September 15, said a top health official while talking to ‘The News’.

Like many other health experts, he opined that the concerned authorities must wait for another two weeks to make decisions like reopening of schools and marriage halls as it may trigger the COVID-19 outbreak as had happened at the time of Eidul Fitr when the government relaxed the lockdown all across the country.

On September 7, the federal government announced to reopen higher educational institutions including colleges and universities from September 15 along with reopening of schools for 9th and 10th classes while classes from 6th to 8th would be operated from September 23 and the primary section would be allowed to operate from September 30 after monitoring the situation.

Experts say that the rise in the number of confirmed cases have changed the scenario increasing the risk of a second spike in the number of cases and deaths due to coronavirus illness and it is time for the concerned government authorities to look into the matter more seriously.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that COVID-19 has not claimed any life in the region in the last 24 hours though total number of deaths so far caused by the illness in the federal capital is 178 while 281 patients have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district.

In last 24 hours, another 45 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including 30 from ICT and 15 from Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 21,996 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities including 15,862 from ICT and 6,136 from Rawalpindi.