World First Aid Day marked

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service director general led the World First Aid Day awareness walk from Lahore Rescue Command and Control Centre to commemorate World First Aid Day with the theme “First Aider in Every Home.”

The purpose to commemorate the day is to promote the importance of first aider at every home for timely provision of first aid in case of emergency, prevent future injuries, and saving lives through first aid training across Punjab.

The DG highlighted the importance of World First Aid Day and first aid training. He said timely first aid was provided to 8.4 million victims of emergencies since the inception of the Service. He said the Punjab Emergency Service had also launched the First Aider in Every Home programme and trained over a million first aiders in all union councils of Punjab. He also emphasised on the preparedness of the community regarding first aid for timely provision of first aid to the victims of emergences and disasters to minimise the number of disabilities.

solarisation strategy: The Punjab government has sought proposals on making solarisation strategy an efficient tool for meeting energy demand in the province. “If anyone wishes to walk the talk, do join Citizen Energy Forum, a platform being created by Provincial Energy Department. The basic aim of this initiative is to invite ideas for transforming Punjab into a Solar Province of Pakistan,” said a spokesperson.

It may be noted that Punjab government has more than 93,000 electricity connections in the public sector while annual power bill stands at Rs 30 billion. In order to find a cost-effective solution, Punjab government has chosen solarisation as the way forward to reduce electricity bill and improve the environment. So far, as many as 13 public sector universities with 26 MW potential have initiated solarisation projects.