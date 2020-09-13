PMA condemns Motorway incident

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has condemned motorway rape incident.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said the incident shocked the whole society. People are furious and questioning the performance of the state institutions responsible for providing protection to the citizens of Pakistan, he said.

The ‘irresponsible’ comments of CCPO has fueled the situation and caused outraged for blaming the victim. This statement reflects the usual police attitude towards victims of sexual violence, who are blamed and often treated as criminals. PMA believes that the statement of CCPO is just desertion from responsibilities. It is the responsibility of the police to provide security to people round the clock. They cannot refuse to provide security at night or at any deserted road, he said.

We demand the government to make all the citizens of Pakistan safe, particularly for women and children. We also demand criminals involved in this heinous crime must be arrested and brought to justice immediately. CCPO should also be suspended for his irresponsible statement, he said.

Meanwhile, dean of Lahore Cathedral Shahid Miraj has said the tragedy with a woman on motorway is a matter of concern for civilised society of today. He demanded the culprits be arrested and strict punishment be given to them.

He said the government should take effective steps to remove the sense of insecurity in the citizens. The dean of Lahore Cathedral also expressed sorrow on some statements given by a few officers of law enforcement agencies with regard to the incident.