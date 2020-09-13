7 national parks to be registered for enlistment under IUCN’s list

Islamabad : Seven national parks are likely to be registered for enlistment under ‘International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) ‘Green List for Protected Areas’ considered as the international Gold Standard for national parks management.

According to the climate change ministry, the registration requires a clearly defined geographical space, recognized, dedicated and managed, through legal or other effective means, to achieve the long-term conservation of nature with associated ecosystem services.

These national parks would be registered in a category related to large unmodified or slightly modified areas, retaining their natural character and influence, without permanent or significant human habitation, protected, and managed to preserve their natural condition.

Apart from it these national parks would also comprise natural or near-natural areas protecting large-scale ecological processes with characteristic species and ecosystems, which also have environmentally and culturally compatible scientific, educational and recreational opportunities.

New wildlife laws provide an opportunity to use resources in a sustainable way in which community involvement can be enhanced to protect national parks.

The ministry claimed that the provincial wildlife departments lacked the capacity to carry out their functions effectively in the past but due to the new initiative was taken by the present government the issues like shortage of funding and lack of trained staff are being tackled effectively at all levels.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been striving hard to bring the green revolution in Pakistan that is why the federal government announced the establishment of fifteen national parks to achieve this target.

The ministry maintained that the main feature of this initiative is the involvement of the local community whose economic and financial interests are directly related to these areas. Now the government would take care of their interests and at the same time would conserve and preserve the biodiversity and ecological system of these national parks.