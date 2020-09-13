USAID hosts event on investment opportunities in Punjab

LAHORE : New investment opportunities in Punjab dominated the discussion for Pakistani business leaders during a virtual roundtable hosted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, USAID Provincial Director for Punjab Kevin Sharp and Deputy Director Innovation and Partnerships Unit, USAID, Islamabad Kanwal Bokharey moderated the discussion which was participated by leaders in the pharmaceutical, dairy, livestock, packaging, energy, digital technology, textile and education sectors.

The virtual roundtable focused on challenges faced by the private sector and potential investment opportunities in Punjab.

The participants also discussed the areas where USAID and the private sector could collaborate and benefit from each other’s expertise and resources.

The US government works with the public and private sector to address social, economic, and humanitarian development challenges in Pakistan using a mix of financial and non-financial resources and a co-creation approach to mobilise resources from Pakistani and US companies. USAID is expanding engagement with the private sector to achieve outcomes of shared interest across sectors and geographies.

The US officials also introduced the participants to the newly established US International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) to explore possible areas for financing private ventures. IDFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today.

UET building: The recently renovated building of the Umar Hall on the main campus of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) was inaugurated on Saturday. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, chairmen of departments and all the donors participated in the event. The building has been renovated at a cost of Rs 17.5 million which was raised by the UET Alumni Trust.

The VC appreciated the efforts of the UET Alumni Trust and Dr Aziz Akbar. The annual progress report of the UET Alumni Trust was also presented at the ceremony. The alumni and others also planted saplings outside Umar Hall.