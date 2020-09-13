Students’ role vital in making country welfare state: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE : JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said educational institutions could play a vital role in grooming the future leadership if the government removes bar on student organisation activities in campuses.

Addressing the central executive council of the Islami Jamiat Talba at Mansoora here on Saturday, Senator Sirajul Haq said youth must stand firm against injustices in every nook and corner of the country and play their role in transforming Pakistan into a modern welfare Islamic state. He said the PTI government had not taken a single step to introduce reforms in the sector in past two years. He lamented the lack of educational facilities and insufficient budgetary allocations for the sector were the major hurdles to bring betterment in the sector. He said had the PTI paid attention to the betterment of education and health sectors soon after coming to power it would have succeeded in winning the public trust. But he said not only the PTI completely damaged the already fragile both sectors it also set the worst examples of bad governance in other departments too. He said law and order situation had worsened in the biggest province due to incapable governance. The PTI’s claim to provide millions of jobs to youth and build thousands of houses also proved pack of lies, he said, adding people were desperate to get rid of this regime as soon as possible. Meanwhile, JI Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch said the tussles among different departments and politicians paralyzed Punjab and the province became epicenter of crimes.