No new confirmed dengue case reported in 24 hours

LAHORE : No new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, 517 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported during the last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 46 cases of dengue have been confirmed since January this year in the province, however, 42 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently four patients of dengue virus are under treatment.

No death due to dengue has been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The Punjab government is continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff found dengue larvae at 12,832 places during the last seven days. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Dengue awareness walk: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organised a dengue awareness walk from Jilani Park Gate No. 4 to Gate No. 1 on Saturday. The walk was led by PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed and DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the PHA chairman said the purpose of holding the walk was to create awareness among the citizens about dengue.

The PHA vice-chairman said the best treatment for a contagious disease like dengue is to take precautionary measures. The DG said that in order to prevent dengue, citizens should not allow water to accumulate at any place, including houses and streets. He said that if water accumulates at any place, it should be removed immediately and the place sprayed to prevent dengue. PHA ADG Tariq Mahmood Bukhari said that mosquito breeding environment could be eradicated by developing a culture of cleanliness.