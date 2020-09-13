PML-N claims credit for forensic lab

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif established the forensic lab which helped identify the culprits of the motorway incident.

The former information minister said the lab gathered the data of all criminals which helped identify the culprits of the motorway incident. She said PMLN’s work is helping the nation even today and it was not possible to catch the criminals without the lab made by Shahbaz. She said if it can dare, NAB should make another case on Shahbaz for establishing this lab as well. She said this lab played a historic role in identifying and tracing terrorists and criminals.