Preferably use your own conveyance to transport kids to school, minister advises parents

KARACHI : Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has advised the parents to preferably use their own transport facility for some time to pick and drop their children after the reopening of schools, as school vans and other modes of public transport cannot ensure social distancing required for the safety of the students against the COVID-19.

He put forth this advice on Saturday as he met a delegation of different associations of private schools in the province.

He said concerned parents who would be preferably using their own conveyance to transport their kids to and from school for some time would adopt the right course of action not just for their own children but also for other students.

The minister emphasised that the managements of the private educational institutions were under a massive obligation to ensure observance of the government-recommended standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after the reopening of educational institutions in phases.

He said the managements of private schools which could not renew their registration due to the closure of the educational offices due to the lockdown should not worry as the registration of such educational institutions was being automatically revalidated till the start of the next academic year in May 2021.

He said such private schools, however, were required to fulfil all the required formalities and do the necessary documentation for the purpose.

He asked that the owners of the private schools to keep the school canteens completely closed.

Ghani added that the managements of the private schools should do liaison with the police or the deputy commissioner to make sure that food stuff should also not be sold outside the premises of schools.

He said the private schools should do fumigation, ensure availability of sanitisers, masks and handwashing basins at the premises as part of the SOPs.

The education minister informed the participants of the meeting about a mechanism for monitoring committees constituted at the district level under the deputy commissioner to ensure compliance with the SOPs against the spread of the COVID-19.