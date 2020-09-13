Work on Baab-e-Lahore nears completion

LAHORE : The work for writing Durood Sharif (Salutation for Holy Prophet PBUH) on Baab-e-Lahore is in its final stages and will be completed by Monday (tomorrow).

Baab-e-Lahore is being constructed on Multan Road near Thokar Niaz Baig. Steel work is being carried out to install the words of Durood-e-Ibrahimi and its beautiful letters are being fixed at a height of 60 feet. Special paint has been imported for Durood Sharif. Grey structure of Baab-e-Lahore project has already been completed while 90 per cent of the finishing work has also been done. The remaining work is in full swing to complete the project at the earliest. Flow of traffic has never been halted even for a single minute during execution of this project.