Three more fall victim to coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI : The novel coronavirus claimed three more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,443 in the province.

Another 205 cases emerged when 13,797 tests were conducted, showing a one per cent detection rate, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily COVID-19 situation report. So far, 1,120,255 tests have been conducted, and 131,880 people have been diagnosed with disease in Sindh. Of the patients, 97 per cent or 127,418 have recovered, including 557 overnight. Currently, 2019 patients are under treatment. Of them, 1,737 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 276 at hospitals. The condition of 144 patients is stated to be critical, including 17 put on ventilator. Of the 205 new coronavirus cases, 123 belonged to Karachi: 58 were reported in District South, 24 in District East, 17 each in Korangi and Central districts, five in District Malir and two in District West.