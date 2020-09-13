Timetable, schedule for schools issued

LAHORE : School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Saturday issued timetable and schedule for reopening of public and private schools (in a phased manner) across Punjab from September 15.

According to a notification, all public and private schools shall divide the students into two equal groups (class wise) i.e., Group A and Group B. Each group will attend the school on selected days only i.e., the students of Group A shall attend school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while Group B shall attend school on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Schools Minister Dr Murad Raas has already announced that no school would be allowed to hold two or more shifts. An official of SED Punjab said that in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the government has decided to allow only half of the students each day and that was why the schools were directed to divide the students in two different groups.

“As academic session 2020-21 is reduced to almost half as compared to normal academic calendar, accordingly the whole syllabus is reduced by 40 percent to be covered in the formative and summative assessment during the session,” reads the notification. In the first phase schools will reopen for Grade-9 to Grade-12 from September 15 while in the second phase the schools will be allowed to offer classes for Grade-6 to Grade-8. In the third and last phase schools will be allowed to offer classes for Grade-1 to Grade-5. All schools will function six days a week from 7:30am to 1pm.

Tevta notifies body to develop linkage: The Sector Skill Council (SSC) has been notified by the Technical and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta), Punjab, for printing and packaging industry.

The objective of the council’s formation is to ensure a strong bond and close linkage among industrial experts, academia and other stakeholders for identification and development of demand-driven skills to meet requirements of the industry.

The council will ensure that Tevta-trained students are aligned to the demand of industry and are, therefore, a sought-after readily employable product.

Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman said that formation of the council was a historic move which will ensure close coordination and harmony among the industry, academia, donors and other stakeholders for ensuring provision of quality skills as per market demand, the competence-based training and optimum placements for the trainees. He said the major representation in the council has been given to the industry to let it have a say. The Tevta chairperson said that 20 more sector skill councils were also being constituted for construction, textile, leather, chemical, artificial intelligence (AI), agriculture and other sectors which will transform the skill landscape of the province according to the need and prevailing demand of the industry.

Syed Mobein Hussaini, the council’s convener and also the chairman of Pakistan Association of Printing and Graphic Arts Industry (PAPGAI), welcoming the formation of the council said that the credit for the historic move goes to Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman.

He said that the purpose of the council formation was induction of students in different fields of printing and graphic arts industry at different levels from junior level to senior level such as technicians, supervisors and other senior level slots for experienced people.