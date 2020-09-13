ASI commits suicide in police station

LAHORE : An assistant-sub inspector (ASI) committed suicide by shooting himself on the premises of Garden Town police station on Saturday.

ASI Abdul Majeed had been posted in Garden Town police investigation wing for the last one year and had two wives. He was disturbed due to domestic issues. On the day of the incident, he ended his life by shooting himself in the head.

Four injured: Four people were injured when the roof of a mosque collapsed near Butt Chowk at Maragzar Colony on Saturday. Rescuers pulled the four survivors out of the debris and removed them to a local hospital.