Woman dies in accident

TIMERGARA: A woman was killed and three persons sustained injuries when a mini-truck overturned in the limits of Haya Serai Police Station in Maidan area here on Saturday, police and locals said.

They said the vehicle went out of the driver’s control while ascending a steep curve at Darmaal Payeen and as a result, it fell from the road, leaving Muslima Bibi dead and the vehicle’s driver Aslam Khan, his mother Alia Bibi and his seven-year-old niece Sumaira Bibi injured. Those wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.