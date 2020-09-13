close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
BR
Bureau report
September 13, 2020

Two parties clash at wedding ceremony

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 13, 2020

PESHAWAR: Two parties clashed during a wedding in Daudzai area and thrashed each other on Saturday.

An official said the two parties exchanged harsh words and then attacked one another at the wedding ceremony. Police said both the parties were taken to the police station where they were released after settlement between the two groups. Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered after reports that Police Control officials, instead of rushing the party for help, turned rude to the caller who informed the cops about the clash. But the spokesman of Peshawar Police said nothing such had happened.

