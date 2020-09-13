Awkum sets up isolation facility before reopening

PESHAWAR: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan has set up an isolation facility at the Medical Centre in the campus premises and also asked students to produce a health declaration form signed by a doctor from a government hospital confirming that they are not suffering from any contagious disease.

AWKUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq said that the university will reopen for staff and faculty from September 15 while students will attend the campus from September 17. He said the students are also required to observe anti-Corona SOPs including the use of hand sanitizers, social distancing and facemasks that would be made available at the entry points to the campus. “The mess at hostels as well as cafeterias on campus will be operational only for takeaways and students will dine in their respective rooms only. Initially, the university will reopen for PhD/MPhil, 8th semester of BS and 4th semester of masters (MA/MSc) from September 17. However, the students of 3rd and 5th semesters will be allowed to attend classes from November 22, 2020. It may be mentioned here that AWKUM was declared the top university of Pakistan in terms of research and citation in international ranking by Timer Higher Education Ranking 2020-21.