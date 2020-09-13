PML-N condemns gang-rape of woman

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) women wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has condemned the gang rape of a woman on motorway and demanded severe punishment for the criminals.

In a unanimously passed resolution at a meeting, the participants expressed deep concern over the tragic incident, saying it was the responsibility of the government to protect the life and honour of citizens. They said the government should ensure security of people and award strict punishment to the criminals.