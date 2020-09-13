Civil society seeks arrest of gang-rape accused

PESHAWAR: The members of civil society and student of various colleges and universities on Saturday staged protests to condemn the gang rape incident in Lahore and demanded the authorities to bring the culprits to justice as early as possible.

Carrying banners and placards, the civil society members gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. They were chanting slogans against the government for its failure to provide protection to the people. Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Kamal, Shabeena Ayaz, Tahira Kaleem and others expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in the country. They said that instead of his failure to provide protection to the woman and his kids, the police officer in Lahore was trying to hold the victim responsible for the incident. They asked the government to take action against the CCPO Lahore for delivering such an irresponsible statement. “How an official of such mentality can be given the important task of providing security to the people,” said one of the speakers. They threatened to intensify the protests if the culprits were not brought to justice forthwith.