Woman, daughter arrested in robbery case

PESHAWAR: A woman and her daughter were arrested from the limits of Yakatoot Police Station after they allegedly stole Rs2 million from a house.

An official said that Jamila and her daughter Palwasha were arrested when they stole Rs2 million cash from a house. The official said the accused entered the house in guise of vendors and later looted the cash. Police, however, were informed and they acted promptly to arrest the accused.