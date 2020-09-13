Woman, daughter arrested in robbery case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A woman and her daughter were arrested from the limits of Yakatoot Police Station after they allegedly stole Rs2 million from a house.
An official said that Jamila and her daughter Palwasha were arrested when they stole Rs2 million cash from a house. The official said the accused entered the house in guise of vendors and later looted the cash. Police, however, were informed and they acted promptly to arrest the accused.