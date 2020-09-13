close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
BR
Bureau report
September 13, 2020

Woman, daughter arrested in robbery case

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A woman and her daughter were arrested from the limits of Yakatoot Police Station after they allegedly stole Rs2 million from a house.

An official said that Jamila and her daughter Palwasha were arrested when they stole Rs2 million cash from a house. The official said the accused entered the house in guise of vendors and later looted the cash. Police, however, were informed and they acted promptly to arrest the accused.

