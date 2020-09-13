Brown bear injures two women in Balakot

MANSEHRA: A brown bear attacked and seriously injured two women working in an agriculture field in Kotgalli area of Balakot on Saturday.

The women, stated to be daughters of Muhammad Sadiq, and his brother Muhammad Iqbal, were working in their fields when a brown bear appeared suddenly and attacked them, leaving them seriously injured.

The injured were shifted to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra where the condition of both of them was stated to be out of danger. Meanwhile, six people were injured seriously when a pickup vehicle collided head on with a taxicab in Kotkay area.

The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital wherefrom three of them were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.