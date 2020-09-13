Working towards peace

The long-awaited Afghan peace process involving direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban has got underway in Doha with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attending the opening session as a mark to demonstrate American interest in the matter and its determination to bring about peace in the region. The flurry of activity seen from the US over the past months is part of efforts to ensure the matter is settled for the US presidential election in November.

The process that will now take place in Doha is a complicated and intricate one. As Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked, only negotiations can settle the conflict in Afghanistan and save the Afghans – who have been caught up in war for 40 years – from further misery. However, there are many things that still need to be resolved piece by piece, and bit by bit. In the first place, there is the question of the name to be given to the country. The Taliban favour calling it the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’. This however is likely to be opposed by President Ashraf Ghani and his government, who favour the ‘Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’ and wish to run the country as a modern Western-oriented state ready to move towards development and other steps which can ensure equality and rights for all its citizens, including women and minorities.

The standoff which delayed the talks was essentially over the release of hundreds of prisoners whose freedom the Taliban demanded. This pattern is now being negotiated in detail alongside other smaller questions, which concern how the government is to run and who is to make decisions within it. For a long time, the Taliban had refused to enter into any talks with the Ghani government on the grounds that it was a ‘puppet regime’. This has been resolved only after many rounds of talks between the US and the Taliban, with Pakistan facilitating the process.

Pakistan naturally has a deep interest in bringing about peace in Afghanistan. This is necessary for the country, so that it can itself move towards the stability and security that it needs and which the region needs as a whole. The war in Afghanistan has had a massive impact on Pakistan, bringing to it militancy as well as a surge of weapons and other factors, which play a role in building militant factions inside the country. There is hope now that perhaps some deal can be reached between the various stakeholders in Afghanistan, which would allow the country to move towards peace and a resolution of its many problems. This is what the people of Afghanistan and the entire region hope for.