Manhunt after DNA links suspect to motorway rape

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Investigators have had a breakthrough in the Lahore motorway rape case on Saturday after the DNA of a suspect was said to have matched with the samples taken from the victim, Geo News reported.

According to a source, a suspect’s DNA sample was already present in the Forensic Science Agency’s DNA bank. The suspect is a proclaimed offender with a criminal record and is said to hail from Bahawalnagar. He has yet to be arrested.

In the early hours of Thursday, a woman was gang-raped in front her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her vehicle ran out of fuel.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, meanwhile, promised on Saturday that the case “will reach its logical conclusion in a few hours” and said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is completely monitoring the proceedings. “The rapists will soon be nabbed,” he added.

According to the police, a search and sweep operation was under way on Saturday where the horrific incident took place. Thus far, the police have taken DNA samples of 53 people from three villages — all of whom are between the ages of 20 and 35 years.

Furthermore, Punjab police chief Inam Ghani said information was also being sought from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) regarding the case.

Police contacted the victim to obtain her statement on the matter, however, the woman’s family told the police that she was not in a condition to have her statement recorded as of yet. A police officer said the woman’s statement will be recorded when she is able to speak about the matter.