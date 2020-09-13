Trump announces Bahrain, Israel peace deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced on Friday a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe over the past month, reinforcing an ambitious White House push to redraw the conflicts of the Middle East.

Calling it a “truly historic day,” Trump said Israel and Bahrain were establishing full diplomatic and commercial relations. “They will exchange embassies and ambassadors, begin direct flights between their countries and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors, including health, business, technology, education, security and agriculture,” he told reporters.

Bahrain said in a joint statement it had agreed to formalise the deal with Israel at a ceremony next Tuesday in the White House, where the United Arab Emirates will also sign off on its own thaw with Israel announced in mid-August.

According to the statement, Bahrain’s King Hamad, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump talked earlier Friday before announcing the new breakthrough.

Bahrain said that during the phone call, the king “stressed the need to reach a just and comprehensive peace as a strategic option, in accordance with the two-state solution and relevant resolutions of international legitimacy”.

A senior official in the Bahraini capital Manama said the deal would boost regional “security, stability, prosperity”. Until now, Israel has been able to strike just two peace accords with Arab countries—Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 — and Trump is hoping that the diplomatic successes will give him badly needed momentum going into the November 3 presidential election.

At the White House, Trump celebrated, calling the progress “very, very important for not only the Middle East, but for the world.” He said it was “so interesting” that he was able to make the announcement on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks against the United States.

“When I took office the Middle East was in a state of absolute chaos,” Trump said. In Jerusalem, Netanyahu hailed the agreement. “Citizens of Israel, I am moved to be able to tell you that this evening, we are reaching another peace agreement with another Arab country, Bahrain. This agreement adds to the historic peace with the United Arab Emirates,” the Israeli leader said.

In the UAE, Hend al-Otaiba, director of strategic communications at the foreign ministry, sent congratulations to Bahrain and Israel. “Today marks another significant and historic achievement which will contribute enormously to the stability and prosperity of the region,” she said. Trump said more Arab nations could also open their doors to Israel.

The UAE’s announcement broke with years of policy on the Middle East conflict, prompting angry pushback from the Palestinians and Iran.

The Palestinians, who see Arab support as crucial to their limited power in resisting Israeli occupation, quickly condemned the Israel-Bahrain deal as well.

The agreement was “a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people,” Ahmad Majdalani, social affairs minister in the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, told AFP.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said it was an “aggression” that dealt “serious prejudice” to the Palestinian cause. Iran said the deal made Bahrain a partner to the “crimes” of Israel, its regional arch foe.