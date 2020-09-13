close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
AFP
September 13, 2020

Schalke’s German Cup tie postponed after court throws out opponents

Sports

BERLIN: The German FA confirmed Friday that Schalke’s first-round German Cup tie this weekend has been postponed after a court ruled the Bundesliga club’s fourth-tier opponents should not be in the competition.

After Schalke’s opponents Schweinfurt had their cup place revoked in court, the German Football Association (DFB) postponed Sunday’s first-round tie which will be rescheduled after there is “legal clarification”.

On Friday, Munich regional court I ruled that third-division side Tuerkguecue Munich, not Schweinfurt, should have been in the first-round draw.

“It’s really frustrating that our cup game on Sunday has been cancelled,” said Schalke’s head of sport Jochen Schneider.

“If the Munich regional court decides that Tuerkguecue Munich legally deserve to play in the cup, then we shall respect this decision and we will look forward to facing them -- whenever that game will be.”

The legal dispute is over the halting of matches in Germany last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

