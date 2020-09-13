Higuain can take us to next level: Miami boss

MIAMI: Inter Miami coach Diego Alonso believes the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain will help David Beckham’s new Major League Soccer franchise move to the next level.

Alonso said Friday that the former Juventus and Real Madrid striker is undergoing physical tests and needs to finalize terms before completing his move to the United States.

Higuain is set to follow French World Cup winner and former Juve teammate Blaise Matuidi to South Florida, with Alonso confident their presence will help the younger players develop while boosting the quality of a squad which has struggled to make an impact in their debut season.

“The arrival of experience has a positive impact on the team, first because of the quality because it helps improve the level and also it impacts the young players and helps them to develop,” Alonso told AFP.

“It is a double benefit. We have seen it with Matuidi and if we are able to finish the signing of Gonzalo, they will both be able to benefit us in these ways.”

Higuain, who will take Inter Miami’s third Designated Player spot following Mexican international Rodolfo Pizarro and young Argentina forward Matias Pellegrini, was greeted upon arrival in the United States by Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas, who took to Twitter to announce his delight at the signing of the 32-year-old former Argentina international.

“A warm welcome to Gonzalo Higuain, a world class striker and champion,” Mas wrote above a photo of the pair at the airport.