Billings eager to make up for lost time

MANCHESTER: England’s Sam Billings hopes his maiden international hundred will be a springboard into tournament cricket after he missed out on last year’s World Cup triumph through injury.

The 29-year-old Kent batsman made an impressive 118 against a top-class attack during England’s 19-run defeat by Australia in the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday. Yet such has been England’s white-ball strength, this was just Billings’s 19th ODI in a five-year international career.

Even so, he may have still found a place in England’s victorious World Cup squad last year had he not dislocated a shoulder at the start of the season, leaving the way open for James Vince to take the place of reserve batsman.

But with two T20 World Cups and England’s defence of their 50-over title coming up between now and 2023, Billings still has ambitions to lift major international trophies.

“The injury last year was easily the toughest of my career — missing out potentially on the World Cup squad and that whole experience,” he told a conference call on Saturday.

“There’s three more World Cups coming up, the lads are very keen to add to that one last year and I really want to be part of it,” insisted Billings, ahead of Sunday’s second ODI, where England will look to level a three-match series at 1-1. I think I’ve kind of threatened to get a score of substance for quite a while and it’s just nice to kick on and get a big score,” he said.