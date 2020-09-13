PCB looking for broadcaster for domestic, internationalmatches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying to lure in a broadcaster to telecast upcoming domestic as well as international matches.

With not many channels in the market, the authorities have decided on a unique deal, a lot of work on which has been done and an announcement is expected soon.

According to sources, under the agreement, all domestic tournaments and international matches of Pakistan will be shown on the same channel in Pakistan. Highlights of old matches, player interviews and other shows will be aired in the off-season. Its not clear if the channel will itself pocket the earning or follow a revenue-sharing formula.