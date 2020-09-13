PSB Board’s first meeting on September 17

ISLAMABAD: As the newly constituted board of the Pakistan Sports Board will meet for the first time on September 17, some thorny agenda items require thorough deliberation to save the sanctity of the institution that was established in 1962 as a corporate body under the Ministry of Education.

In 1977, the PSB came directly under the newly-formed Ministry of Sports. Following devolution in 2011-12, it started working under the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) that has now more say in its functions, especially in the absence of a permanent director general for well over 20 months.

Recently, the PSB board (general council) was reduced from 36 to 11 members.

One of the items on the meeting’s nine-point agenda is to deliberate on hiring of a consultancy firm for the restructuring of the PSB. Not long ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Ehsan Mani to prepare a comprehensive paper for the restructuring of the board. Mani completed his job at the start of 2019. One wonders what happened to that document. Now the restructuring process will start from scratch.

An IPC Ministry official working closely on these developments said the agenda also includes giving final touches to the services rules for the PSB DG’s post.

One surprising point slated to be discussed is to consider constitution of the board of the Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan. One wonders whether the government has the authority to discuss this issue in the PSB Board meeting.

The matter related to the Ministry of IPC’s decision to hand over upgradation work to Pak PWD will also be discussed. The Islamabad High Court has already passed a decision against such practice.

Amendment in the PSB 1981 Rules is also one of the agenda items. These are regarding upgradation work, grants to federations and support to sportsmen and women. Criteria for sanctioning grant-in-aid to affiliated sports federations is the first item to be discussed.

The meeting’s agenda also includes consideration of membership policy and revision of rates for PSB facilities plus appointment of an external auditor.

The IPC minister heads the new PSB Board. Its other members include IPC secretary, POA president, Pakistan Sports Board’s director general, Higher Education Commission chairman, NESPAK chairman or his nominee not below Grade 20, presidents/secretaries of Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Pakistan Football Federation and Services Sports Control Board, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and Shafiq Ahmad Abbasi.

It is worth mentioning here that the PSB executive council was formed prior to the formation of the board.