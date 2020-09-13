Tiger brings sore back and troubled game into US Open

NEW YORK: Tiger Woods brings his sore back and struggling game into the 120th US Open hoping to catch fire at a major where he hasn’t managed a top-10 finish since 2010.

The 44-year-old reigning Masters champion comes into Winged Foot off a share of 51st two weeks ago in the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields on a set-up that played like a US Open with hard, fast greens and dense rough. The Open offers the most punitive punishments for errant shots in major golf and Woods has sprayed tee shots in recent weeks, his surgically repaired back nagging him at times.

“My back is what it is. It’s always going to ache and it’s always going to be stiff,” Woods said. “When you have a fusion, that´s just part of the deal.”