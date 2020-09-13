Eight races scheduled today

LAHORE: There is a card of eight Moj-e-Behar Plate races scheduled for the 2nd day winter meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today). Acceptances with order of running have first three races of 900 metres while the remaining of 1100 meters distance.

The activity at the club will begin at 1pm and the field of all the races is packed with well bread horses. The first race of class VII and Division-VI is a maiden run of nine horses. The lineup has Agar Mager, Shan Da Flyer, Ubbi, Mehrban, Triple Action, Hawa HawaI, Zarb-e-Ezb, New Market and Smiling Again.

The second Moj-e-Behar Plate is of Class VII and Division-V. This 14 horse-race has Artghal as favourite and for place Chhota Jharra and Punjabi Munda are in the views. The field is completed by Madiha, She, Shining Armour, Beach Beauty, Anmole One, Piyari Guriya, Sajree, Sheba, Days Gone, Zahid Love and Sajju Star. The third race of class VII and division-V has eight competitors. The favourite is Red Boy and for place expectations are on Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and Lala Rukh. The others in the run are Hockey Star, Lucky Time, Tell Me, Golden Apple and Chan Punjabi. The fourth race which is of class VII and division IV is of 1100 metres. Here the favouirte to win is Wahab Choice while places may be taken by Crown Jewel and Lahori Badshah.

This largest field of 17 also has Minding, Sure Trust, Bright Life, Big Foot, Arab Hi Arab, Badeera, Ask Me, Full Moon, Alter Hero, Natalia, Merchant of Venus, Herchal, Princess Arab, Bindya Love and Dancing Beauty. In the fifth plate race of class VII and division-II, there are seven horses and from among them win might go to Remember Me while place takers maybe Bananas Prince and Miss World. The others are Gondal Gift, Well Done Pakistan, Drums of War and Your Flame In Me. The sixth race of class VI and division-II, III and IV has eight aspirants but for win all are wondering about JF Thunder and for places eyes are on Madhuri Dixit and Marmaris.

The remaining challengers are Gondal Prince, Lucky For Me, Sparking, Tiger Jet and Salam-e-Dera. In the seventh race, which is of class VII and Division-I and II, Believe Me is favourite, Khadim is likely to win place and fluke is expected from Legacy.

This 11-horse field also has The Kingdom, Missing My Love, Billa Gondal, Wind Talker, Galacting Song, Aya Sultan, Double O Seven and Amazing Runner. The final race, which is of class VII and division-III, has Faizy Choice as favourite and for place the likely ones are Qalandra and Samore Princess. The field also has La Ilam, Pehlwan, Neeli The Great and Babar Choice.