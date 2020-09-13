Kragh Andersen wins stage 14, Roglic retains Tour lead

LYON: Denmark’s Soren Kragh Andersen of the Sunweb team soloed to victory after a frantic run into Lyon on stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.Slovenian Primoz Roglic finished with an elite group of race contenders a few seconds behind the Dane to retain the lead in the overall standings ahead of a major mountain test on Sunday.

“We pulled it off, it’s the kind of thing you dream of,” Andersen said at the line.

The 158-strong peloton left a carnival atmosphere in rugby-loving Clermont-Ferrand for a tricky run over five small hills on a hot day with Peter Sagan’s Bora team leading proceedings as the Slovak targeted winning a bunch sprint in Lyon.

With a perilous inner-city finish it was Andersen, however, who sprung a lightning attack in the final kilometre to clinch a second win for his team this week after Marc Hirschi’s solo win on Thursday. Sagan came in fifth as the bunch sprinted to the line, but Ireland’s Sam Bennett stays ahead of the seven-time Tour de France points winner in the race for the green jersey.

The main group of contenders crossed the line together just behind, though it was notable to see Egan Bernal try a late dig a day after losing 39 seconds to Roglic and Tadej Pogacar on the climb of the Puy Mary.It was a first career Tour stage win for the 26-year-old Kragh Andersen. “I have no words,” he said.”I dream about this but it is always hard to say I am good enough before I have done it. I'm amazed and full of emotions. It's crazy, huh?

“I had really good legs the whole day. Of course you never know how good the other guys are but my legs felt good all day. It took a long time in the Tour to get confident, but I knew if I was suffering they were suffering too, and in the end I went for it.”