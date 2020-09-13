Smith will relish the short stuff, says Australia’s Marsh

MANCHESTER: Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said there would be no “backing down” by Steve Smith from any England bouncers should the star batsman feature in Sunday’s second one-day international at Old Trafford.

Smith missed Australia’s 19-run win in the first of a three-match series against world champions England after being hit on the head by a throw-down from a member of the tourists’ coaching staff while batting in the nets on Thursday.

“It gives us great confidence and probably gives our selectors a few headaches now because the top-order struck them beautifully without getting big scores,” Marsh told a conference call on Saturday.

Smith was felled by a 92 mph bouncer from England’s Jofra Archer during last year’s drawn second Test at Lord’s. Despite missing the third Test, Smith still scored 774 runs, including three hundreds.

Archer is set to be involved again on Sunday as England look to level a three-match series. “The Steve Smith I know will probably ask guys to bump (bounce) the hell out of him, he loves the contest,” said Marsh. “Anyone that bowls 150 kph (93 mph), he loves the challenge so certainly there will be no backing down from Steve Smith,” he said.