Hazlewood strikes as Australia defeat England in first ODI

MANCHESTER: Josh Hazlewood took three wickets as Australia beat world champions England by 19 runs to win the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday.

Hazlewood struck twice early on during a miserly haul of 3-26 from his full 10 overs as Australia defeated arch-rivals England for just the third time in 14 ODIs.

England, chasing 295 for victory, were a mere 22-2 off their first 10 overs.

And they were 57-4 when leg-spinner Adam Zampa struck twice in quick succession on his way to 4-55.

But Sam Billings hit 118 — his maiden ODI hundred — after sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 113 with Jonny Bairstow (84) that gave the hosts hope of an unlikely win.

Earlier Australia, in their first match at this level against England since a World Cup semi-final loss last year, made 294-9.

They were in trouble at 123-5 before a stand of 126 between all-rounders Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) gave their bowlers enough runs to defend as they went 1-0 up in a three-match series.

England opener Jason Roy was brilliantly caught and bowled one-handed by Hazlewood for three before the fast bowler had Test captain Joe Root caught behind for one.

Zampa removed Morgan (23) and dangerman Jos Buttler in quick succession, the latter to a fine running catch by Marnus Labuschagne.

Bairstow, however, hung in to complete a 78-ball, fifty.

But after upping the tempo, the opener mistimed a drive off Zampa and was well caught by Hazlewood, running in from wide long-on.

Yet England were not quite out of the game. Billings, having ‘ramped’ a boundary off left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc, pulled a four off Pat Cummins at the start of the penultimate over to complete a 101-ball hundred. A target of 28 off the last over, from Mitchell Marsh, proved too much.

Score Board

England won toss

Australia

D. Warner b Archer 6

*A. Finch c Buttler b Wood 16

M. Stoinis c Buttler b Wood 43

M. Labuschagne lbw b Rashid 21

M. Marsh lbw b Wood 73

A. Carey c Billings b Rashid 10

G. Maxwell b Archer 77

P. Cummins c Morgan b Archer 9

M. Starc not out 19

A. Zampa c and b Woakes 5

J. Hazlewood not out 0

Extras (b8, lb2, w5) 15

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 294

Fall: 1-13, 2-43, 3-80, 4-103, 5-123, 6-249, 7-259, 8-273, 9-288

Bowling: Woakes 10-0-59-1 (1w); Archer 10-0-57-3 (3w); Wood 10-0-54-3 (1w); Moeen 10-0-59-0; Rashid

10-0-55-2

England

J. Roy c and b Hazlewood 3

J. Bairstow c Hazlewood b Zampa 84

J. Root c Carey b Hazlewood 1

*E. Morgan c Maxwell b Zampa 23

J. Buttler c Labuschagne b Zampa 1

S. Billings c Warner b Marsh 118

Moeen Ali c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 6

C. Woakes c Maxwell b Zampa 10

A. Rashid c Maxwell b Cummins 5

J. Archer not out 8

Extras (lb10, nb1, w5) 16

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 275

Did not bat: M Wood

Fall: 1-7, 2-13, 3-55, 4-57, 5-170, 6-182, 7-223, 8-234, 9-275

Bowling: Starc 10-0-47-0 (1w); Hazlewood 10-3-26-3 (1w); Cummins 10-0-74-1 (1w); Zampa 10-0-55-4 (1w); Marsh 5-1-29-1; Maxwell 3-0-19-0 (1w); Stoinis 2-0-15-0 (1nb)

Result: Australia won by 19 runs

Man of the Match: Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

Series: Australia lead three-match series 1-0

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), David Millns (ENG). TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)