Cricketers to undergo two Covid-19 tests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will conduct two Covid-19 tests on each player drawn up to play domestic cricket — one before their leaving home and second on their arrival at the city where the event is scheduled to take place.

A well-placed source in the PCB told ‘The News’ that all the cricketers of Grade I will have to go through the Covid-19 tests on September 16 while the second XI players' tests will be conducted on September 19 at players' respective homes.

“We have decided to conduct two Covid-19 tests on each player. First before they leave home, and if tests turn negative, players will be allowed to join teams at their respective cities where the National T20 Cup matches will be played.

“On their arrival, these players will again be tested. We are to follow the same practice that was in place for the tour to England. This is a must for the safety and security of the players,” a PCB official when contacted said.

The domestic cricket will explore into action with National T20 Cup in Multan from September 30.

Northern will defend both the First XI and Second XI titles.

The First XI matches will be played in Multan (1st round) and Rawalpindi (2nd round, semi-finals and final) from September 30 to October 18 and Second XI fixtures in Lahore from October 1-8.