Safer cities

Since Thursday (Sep 10), calls for public hangings of rapists are getting louder. Even though the recent rape incident is heartbreaking and there are no words to describe what the woman went through, public hangings are not the solution.

Why are we not calling out the government for its incompetence? Commuters – regardless of their gender – should feel safe while driving. We should demand the authorities to make our cities safer. The murderer of Zainab was awarded death punishment. Have we seen any decline in child sexual abuse cases? The authorities must protect its people.

Dilshad Hasan

Karachi

*****

The entire country was shocked to learn about the horrifying motorway incident. We don’t have words to express our anger. How can our rulers sleep peacefully at night? How can they tolerate such inhumane crimes? Every time there is a rape incident, the people start talking about women’s dressing. But this isn’t about a woman’s dress. We are living in a society that has a sick mindset.

We must call out men when they joke about harassment. We should call out our colleague who makes a woman uncomfortable. We have to teach our sons to respect women. Calls for public hangings are pointless if we don’t fix the root cause of all these problems. Every single woman is traumatised by what happened this Thursday. We need security and safety.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad