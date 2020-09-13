Ban plastic bags

During the recent monsoon season, large-scale destruction and damage were observed throughout Pakistan. To make sure such incidents are not repeated, the authorities need to find the root cause of the disaster. Throughout the country, a majority of drains are blocked by garbage and plastic bags. Some districts in Punjab banned single-use plastic bags, but the law hasn’t been implemented so far. Urban flooding can be avoided if drains are kept clean of garbage.

A few people have also proposed to store rainwater for watering plants in parks and green belts in cities. There is a dire need to impose heavy fines on violators who don’t dispose of plastic bags properly. .

Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt