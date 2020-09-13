Ban plastic bags

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
During the recent monsoon season, large-scale destruction and damage were observed throughout Pakistan. To make sure such incidents are not repeated, the authorities need to find the root cause of the disaster. Throughout the country, a majority of drains are blocked by garbage and plastic bags. Some districts in Punjab banned single-use plastic bags, but the law hasn’t been implemented so far. Urban flooding can be avoided if drains are kept clean of garbage.
A few people have also proposed to store rainwater for watering plants in parks and green belts in cities. There is a dire need to impose heavy fines on violators who don’t dispose of plastic bags properly. .
Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar
Wah Cantt