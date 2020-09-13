close
Sun Sep 13, 2020

September 13, 2020

Victim blaming

Newspost

 
While talking on the horrible rape incident, the CCPO Lahore criticised the woman for driving alone at night. Till then, the police had no clue of the culprits. His insensitive statement sheds light on our misplaced priorities.

The police is responsible for providing security to all citizens of Pakistan. The right to security is Pakistanis’ fundamental right under Article 9 of the constitution. There should be strict punishments for such heinous crimes to put an end to these wrongdoings.

Sanaullah Kalwar

Kashmore

